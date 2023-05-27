Drink-driver who crashed car at busy roundabout gets lengthy road ban

The crashed Vauxhall Astra at the Muller Island. Photo: North Shrops SNT

Police were called to the Muller Island, connecting the A53 with Shrewsbury Road, near Market Drayton at around 4.45pm on March 20 where they found a damaged silver Vauxhall Astra facing the wrong way in the middle of the roundabout.

The hatchback was missing both its front and rear bumpers, whilst on the off-side, the headlight was smashed and bodywork over the front wheel had come off.

Road signs were also damaged, with one showing drivers which way to go round the roundabout knocked off its poles.

On May 2 at Telford Magistrates Court, Mark Parker admitted driving above the alcohol limit. The court heard how he recorded 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 11 microgrammes above the legal limit of 35.

The 46-year-old also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Parker, of Sycamore Way, Market Drayton, was given a three-year driving ban which can be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course.