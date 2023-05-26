'Heartbroken' mother will never see sentimental jewellery again thanks to son who stole it

Premium
By Rob Smith ShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A "heartbroken" mother will never see her treasured wedding ring again because it was stolen by her own son, a court heard.

Telford magistrates court
Telford magistrates court

Marc Andrew Jones, 24, terrorised his mother and sister at their family home in Shrewsbury last summer, attacking both, stealing a box of jewellery that belonged to his mother and spending money from her bank account.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News