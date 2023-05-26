Dangerous dog-owning 'bully' let pets maul neighbour in 'terrifying' attack after throwing poo into victim's garden

Nathan Lutton, aged 26, stood and watched as his dogs Tyson, Ted and Patch charged at father and son Graeme and Ethan Currie. The dogs sunk their teeth into the victims' legs, leaving puncture wounds and bruises.
A dangerous dog-owning "bully" who let his pets maul his neighbour has avoided immediate prison.
