Shock as photo shows man defecating in Shrewsbury town centre in broad daylight

By David Tooley

Antisocial behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre has sunk to new lows according to a resident who saw a man defecating in the street in broad daylight.

The alleyway where the man was seen. Photo: Google.
Roy Graham, aged 78, took pictures of the man who pulled down his trousers and squatted to relieve himself in the alleyway by the side of Lloyds Bank, off Pride Hill, in Shrewsbury.









