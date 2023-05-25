Man, 46, arrested after reports of disorder and stabbing threats in Market Drayton

A 46-year-old man was arrested following a report of disorder and threats of violence in Market Drayton.

Police arrested the man after responding to reports of disorder in the town, where threats of stabbing were reportedly made.

The incident happened between Cheshire Street and Frogmore Road, between 3.40pm and 4.10pm.

Officers arrested a male and recovered a saw and hammer at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Officers from Team A Market Drayton attended a report of disorder where threats were made to stab someone in the town on Wednesday, May 24.

"They carried out a section 1 PACE stop search on a male, where a large jab saw and a hammer was located in a bag he was carrying.

"[The] Male was arrested and enquiries are on going assisted by Market Drayton SNT."

Police are now appealing for information from witnesses following the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident number: 00324_i_24052023.

