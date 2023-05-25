'Large number' of drivers reported for speeding in south Shropshire during police enforcement

Officers were out with speed guns in Ludlow and Munslow, near Craven Arms, on Wednesday and found lots of drivers breaking the law.
A spokesman for the West Mercia Police local teams in South Shropshire said: "Members of our bike team have been out conducting speed enforcement on Overton Road, Ludlow on May 25 where a large number of drivers are to be reported for excess speed."
The policing team were also out in Munslow on the same day conducting speed enforcement.
Officers say they will be reporting a further 11 drivers for excess speed.
A spokesman for the team added: "Members of our bike team have been out in Munslow conducting speed enforcement. Total of 11 drivers are to be reported for excess speed."
