'Large number' of drivers reported for speeding in south Shropshire during police enforcement

Picture: South Shropshire Police

Officers were out with speed guns in Ludlow and Munslow, near Craven Arms, on Wednesday and found lots of drivers breaking the law.

A spokesman for the West Mercia Police local teams in South Shropshire said: "Members of our bike team have been out conducting speed enforcement on Overton Road, Ludlow on May 25 where a large number of drivers are to be reported for excess speed."

Members of our bike team have been out conducting speed enforcement on Overton Rd, Ludlow on 24/05/2023 where a large number of driver's are to be reported for excess speed. @LudlowCops @sgt_j_price @shropshirepat pic.twitter.com/pWyjSKobdK — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) May 25, 2023

The policing team were also out in Munslow on the same day conducting speed enforcement.

Officers say they will be reporting a further 11 drivers for excess speed.

A spokesman for the team added: "Members of our bike team have been out in Munslow conducting speed enforcement. Total of 11 drivers are to be reported for excess speed."