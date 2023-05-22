Burglars break into house in Much Wenlock and steal vacuum cleaner

Bull Ring, Much Wenlock. Picture: Google

Officers in Much Wenlock are asking for help identifying offenders that reportedly broke into a house and stole, among other things, a vacuum cleaner.

It happened between 10pm on Friday, May 19 and 8am on Saturday 20 on the Bull Ring.

The offenders took off with a wallet, which contained a number of bank cards, two coats and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Attempts to use the bank cards have been made.

Police said it was the second reported burglary in the Much Wenlock area in May and appears to be the work of opportunist burglars who may live locally.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number: 00160_I_20052023.