Pupil brings 10cm knife into school in Market Drayton

Police shared the image on Tuesday. Photo: Shropshire Cops

Officers from Market Drayton shared the photograph on Tuesday, showing a small lock knife that had been taken into a town school by a pupil.

The knife, 10cm long, has a serrated 4cm locking blade.

A spokesperson for the town Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The knife has a blade that locks into place and as such, is illegal to have in a public place and/or a school, contrary to sections 139 and 139a of the Criminal Justice Act 1988."

The police are asking anyone who knows someone carrying a knife to look at the force's Steer Clear programme, a targeted education and engagement programme aimed at young people who are believed to be, or may become, involved in knife related crime.

The discovery comes at a time where forces up and down the country are running Operation Sceptre, a week-long national campaign aimed at tackling knife crime.

West Mercia Police Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “We know the devastating impact knife crime can have on not just the victim but their families and the wider community.