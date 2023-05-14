Thieves steal community fruit trees only planted in Telford recently

Officer are appealing for information following the thefts over two nights at the Village Green in Old Park, Telford.

PCSO Mark Bailey, of the Lawley and Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating a theft that has taken place over the last two nights on Park Lane, in Old Park Village.

"Local residents have recently planted eight fruit trees on the Village Green in Old Park.

PCSO Bailey said the thefts have occurred overnight on the last two nights, with five trees being taken on the 12th and the remaining three on the 13th.

He added; "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Any information that could help the police should be reported in the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00201_i_13052023.