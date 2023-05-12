Two 'dangerous' men jailed for violent attack on man in his own home near south Shropshire

Picture: West Mercia Police

Worcester Crown Court heard how the two attacked the victim at his house in Leominster in the early hours of September 4, 2018, kicking him to the head and body leaving him unconscious with a fractured eye socket and ribs and heavy bruising to his whole body.

Darren Sutton, aged 30, of Dry Thistle Close, in Bromyard in Herefordshire, was sent to prison for four years.

Samuel Walker, aged 27, from Hewell prison but formerly of Kenwater Close, Leominster in Herefordshire, was sent to prison for 30 months.

Both men were both found guilty at the court on Wednesday, April 26 after a seven-day trial.

Investigating officer PC Stefan Hawes, of Hereford Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “This has been a long and drawn-out case with delays due to covid and other extenuating circumstances, so we are pleased to finally close this case.

"This was a violent attack that caused serious injuries to the victim.

We are pleased that these two dangerous individuals have now been put before the court for these charges.