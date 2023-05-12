Notification Settings

Police appeal for information over 'suspicious incident'

Published:

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen looking into parked cars in the early hours of the morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch
Telford PC, Berwyn Pratt, said that the incidents had taken place in the Stirchley and Brookside areas of the town.

He said: "We are appealing for information after a suspicious incident took place over the bank holiday weekend of May 6 to May 8. A suspicious male has been captured on CCTV coverage in and around the Wroxeter Way area of Stirchley and Brookside, Telford.

"He has been seen wearing a black jacket, which is over a light blue/grey hooded top. The hood of this top is pulled over a dark coloured baseball cap. He is carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

"Around dawn on these days, namely around 5am, the male has been seen actively looking into vehicles parked around the streets surrounding Holmer Lake.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to this incident that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, or online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference Wroxeter Way suspicious incident.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

