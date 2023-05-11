Notification Settings

Jewellery and electronics stolen in burglary

By Dominic Robertson

Jewellery and electronics were stolen from a property after burglars got in through the patio doors.

Police have appealed for information about the incident
John Bowen, Police Community Support Officer for Donnington and Trench Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the incident had taken place on Wombridge Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

He said it happened between 8.30pm on May 6, and 12.30am on May 7.

He said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to the home. It’s believed the offender or offenders entered through rear patio doors.

"Jewellery and electronic items were stolen from the address."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 15 of 07/05/2023.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

