Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men charged following thefts from building sites

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished: Comments

Two men have been charged in relation to a series of thefts from building sites in Telford.

A number of residential developments, like this one, were targeted last year
A number of residential developments, like this one, were targeted last year

Police say two men from Telford, aged 21 and 32, have been charged with six offences of theft, relating to a number of crimes from building sites in the town last year.

The offences took place in late 2022, targeting fuel and plant machinery stored on new residential building developments.

The arrests follow an investigation as part of Operation Aegis, which is a multifaceted approach that involves police officers working directly with site security and other staff to prevent thefts from building developments.

PC Berwyn Pratt said: "A 21-year-old male and a 32-year-old male from Telford have been charged with six offences of theft, which relate to a number of new residential building sites in Telford.

"These offences took place during late 2022 and targeted fuel being stored in fuel bowsers and plant machinery being stored on sites."

The two men will appear in Magistrates Court on May 30.

Police are appealing for information about similar incidents, and are asking those with information to contact West Mercia online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting Operation Aegis.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News