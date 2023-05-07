Two men charged following thefts from building sites

A number of residential developments, like this one, were targeted last year

Police say two men from Telford, aged 21 and 32, have been charged with six offences of theft, relating to a number of crimes from building sites in the town last year.

The offences took place in late 2022, targeting fuel and plant machinery stored on new residential building developments.

The arrests follow an investigation as part of Operation Aegis, which is a multifaceted approach that involves police officers working directly with site security and other staff to prevent thefts from building developments.

PC Berwyn Pratt said: "A 21-year-old male and a 32-year-old male from Telford have been charged with six offences of theft, which relate to a number of new residential building sites in Telford.

"These offences took place during late 2022 and targeted fuel being stored in fuel bowsers and plant machinery being stored on sites."

The two men will appear in Magistrates Court on May 30.

Police are appealing for information about similar incidents, and are asking those with information to contact West Mercia online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting Operation Aegis.