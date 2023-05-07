Notification Settings

Telford drug user who attacked man avoids jail

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A Telford drug user who assaulted a man has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Mark Davies is banned from entering Lawrence Road, Wellington, for two years. Photo: Google.
Mark Davies, aged 59, attacked the man in Lawrence Road, Wellington, Telford, on February 16 this year. Davies was in breach of a criminal protection notice, banning him from going to the area,

Davies, of Mill Bank, Wellington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault by beating, breaching a criminal protection notice and failing to surrender to bail.

District Judge Ian Strongman handed him an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Davies was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim, to undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and to carry out 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He is also banned from entering Lawrence Road, Wellington, for two years.

