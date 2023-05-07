Notification Settings

Police appeal after stolen digger found stashed in Shropshire countryside

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for information after a stolen digger was found stashed near a Shropshire reservoir.

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Tibberton, near Newport.

The incident occurred between 9pm on Tuesday, April 25 and 6am the following morning.

Police say the offender, or offenders, forced entry to fencing around a newly built home and stole a Kubota mini-digger, which was later found stashed six miles away.

PC Berwyn Pratt said: "The digger would have had to be transported by trailer or inside a large vehicle.

"The digger was recovered by the use of a tracker in and around the Woodcote reservoir area at 12.00pm on the 26th April. It had been concealed out of public view.

"A high sided white panel van and a grey Nissan Navarra had been seen around Tibberton acting suspiciously prior to the theft."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00113_I_26042023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously, to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

