Schoolboy sex attacker, aged 13, is handed youth rehabilitation order

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to learn his fate after attacking four women aged between 16 and 34 in the Telford area between December 15, 2022, and January 19 this year.

During mitigation on the boy's behalf, Judge Anthony Lowe interjected: "I have absolutely no idea what the driving force was behind this offending. He says it was not sexual, which may be regarded as making it worse."

Judge Lowe suggested the boy could harbour "distorted views about power, women, sexual intimacy and relationships".

Jemma Gordon, mitigating, said that the boy's age has to be considered in terms of what to expect from him in terms of an explanation.

"He has had an unstable upbringing," she said. "There is a strong prospect of rehabilitation."

Victim impact statements from all four women were read in court.

One said she was known among pals as "the girl who wears the cute outfits", but the attack has made her turn to joggers and baggy jumpers through fear of a repeat assault.

Another said she felt "crushed" after what happened, and now feels "afraid of strangers at the bus stop," and afraid to go to work.

Another victim said she was "scared" the boy would "recognise me later down the line and target me," while another said the attack had made her depression worse and she now finds it hard to go out.

Judge Lowe said the boy would have been facing "eight or nine years" behind bars had he committed the offences as an adult, but significant reductions had to be made due to his age.

The judge concluded that the best way to protect the public, rather than sending the boy to a young offenders institute where he "would mix with other young men with disturbed minds", would be to hand him a youth rehabilitation order.

Judge Lowe told the boy: "You are old enough to understand that behaviour has consequences. You have to look inside your own head and ask 'what on earth made me behave in this way?'"

The boy will have a council-funded place at a children's home and be subject to "theraputic" interventions. He must do 20 days of "community reparations".

No restraining orders were made, with Judge Lowe saying the women were not targeted for any other reason than they were women on their own.

The boy had previously denied seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted rape at Kidderminster Youth Court.

But District Judge Ian Strongman said he was "satisfied" the boy had committed those offences.

The youth court heard how the four women were attacked between 4pm and 5.30pm in the Telford area by a boy in school uniform.

The boy had declined to give evidence in his own defence, but the court had heard how he told arresting officers that it was a case of mistaken identity.

He also claimed that while he had spoken to one of the victims, it was only to return a pair of headphones that she had dropped.

On a further occasion, the boy told investigating officers he had tripped on a shoelace behind a women but denied assaulting her.

But Judge Strongman dismissed his version of events as being "clearly untrue".

He said he was "satisfied" the boy had attempted to rape two of the women and had sexually assaulted the others.

The court had earlier heard from constable Kieran Gale of West Mercia Police, who said that the boy was identified thanks to his distinctive coat and bag.

CCTV footage also showed the defendant's movements after leaving school during the days of the attacks, which placed him near to the scenes.

The victims also all described their attacker as being young and in school uniform.

One woman had told police how she feared she was going to be raped after she was walking home from college.

"I was yelling 'Help'," she told the officers. "I was scared and thought, oh, my God, what is happening, how do I get out of this?"

The woman said she managed fight off her attacker and flee.

Another woman told the court how she had been dragged into bushes by the boy before she too was able to free herself.

Judge Strongman said the women had "fought bravely and persistently", and described the schoolboy as a potential "danger to women".

He added: "One of the reasons these attacks, for want of a better word, were not successful, is that the defendant is only 13. I have no doubt in a few months or so he will be stronger and taller and may pose a real danger to women."

Detective Sergeant Chris Henry said after the verdict: “I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in giving evidence to the court which led to today’s verdict.