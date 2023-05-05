Man charged with murder after woman found with 'serious facial injuries' died

The man was charged on Thursday afternoon (May 4).

Suzanne Henry, 54, died on Wednesday night after being found inside a house near Newcastle Road, Madeley, Staffordshire, at around 10pm on Monday.

Finn Henry, 20, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, was charged with her murder on Thursday afternoon.

He will appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from Staffordshire Police's Major Investigations Department, said: "My thoughts and condolences are with Suzanne's family at this deeply traumatic time.

"I understand the state of shock, both in the family and the wider community, that such a tragic event has happened in the town of Madeley.

"We are solely focused on securing justice for Suzanne's family and making sure we do everything possible to support them through this incredibly difficult time.

"I'd like to thank all of those who have already been in touch with information and for the patience which has been shown around the cordon on Newcastle Road.

"There could still be people with valuable information that haven't come forward yet and we'd urge them to get in touch with us as soon as they can."