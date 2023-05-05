Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drink-driver caught on late-night drive gets fine and road ban

By Nick HumphreysCraven ArmsCrimePublished:

A drink-driver has been who was caught behind the wheel on a late-night drive has been banned from the road.

Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Nathan Priday, of Middle Wardens, Leintwardine, Craven Arms, was caught driving a Renault Clio on the A4110 at Adforton, near Leominster, shortly after midnight on October 27 last year.

A blood test found Priday, aged 23, had 98 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Priday pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Magistrates fined him £215 and banned him from driving for 12 months. His road ban will be reduced by three months if he completes a course.

Crime
News
Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Leominster
Leintwardine
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News