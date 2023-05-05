Drink-driver caught on late-night drive gets fine and road ban

Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Nathan Priday, of Middle Wardens, Leintwardine, Craven Arms, was caught driving a Renault Clio on the A4110 at Adforton, near Leominster, shortly after midnight on October 27 last year.

A blood test found Priday, aged 23, had 98 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Priday pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.