£90,000 of vehicles stolen in early morning heist in Market Drayton - business owner

Tern Valley Cars. Picture: Google Maps

The owner of Tern Valley Cars on the A41 at Crickmerry, Wistanwick, near Market Drayton, are appealing for anyone with information to tell West Mercia Police, who have been informed.

David Turner, who has been in business there for nine years, says the cars were driven off towards the West Midlands following the raid at between 3am and 5am on Friday morning (May 5).

"We've never had anything like this," said Mr Turner. "We have never had a break in. We have great security including a CCTV system."

He said the gang used steel saws to get into the premises and did damage but the garage will be opening on Coronation Day tomorrow (Saturday).

"We would ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the police," said Mr Turner, who has more than 45 years personal motor trade experience.

"There would have been lorries going past on the A41 even during that time of the morning and drivers would have seen the lights on and the doors open."

Mr Turner says because of the actions they took to break in means it was an organised raid.

Stolen were five used cars with a total value of £90,000 and the vehicles are: a grey Land Rover Velar, a grey Ford Transit, a red metallic Kia Ceed, a silver Mitsibishi ASX and a grey metallic Ford Ranger.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police confirmed that at just before 8am this morning (Friday, May 5) they received a report of a burglary at the Tern Garage in Crickmerry near Market Drayton.

Five vehicles were stolen in the burglary.

The incident reference is 00072_I_05052023

Members of the public with information should use that crime reference number to report any information to West Mercia Police on its website here: https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/