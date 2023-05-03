Police appeals after Ludlow area burglaries

Officers say a shop in Mill Street in the town was burgled of petty cash after a break in between 8.30pm on April 30 and 3am on Monday May 1.

They are also investigating a shed theft which occurred in Ashford Carbonell between the same dates. A number of garden tools were taken including a Honda lawn mower, a strimmer, hedge cutter and leaf blower. They are all petrol driven.

Officers have not said whether the incidents are linked or not.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow policing team, said: "We are appealing to the Ludlow community for information following a break into a shop located on Mill Street, Ludlow.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the property by breaking a latch and removed petty cash from within."

And on the shed break-in PCSO Francis said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with any information about the shop break in is asked to contact police online at www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00385_I_02052023.

And on the shed break in the incident number is 00157_I_02052023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org