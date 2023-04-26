'Mindless' vandals slash mattresses with knives in damage spree at Telford care home

Vandals caused significant and expensive damage at the new Maples Care Home in Randlay.

The Maples care home, at Randlay, was set to open next month to provide specialist care for people elderly people and those suffering from dementia.

But when staff at the home arrived on Monday to continue preparations, they discovered a spree of damage and graffiti – believed to have been caused on Sunday night.

Police say they have increased patrols as a result, while Bracebridge Care, which runs the home, has also stepped up security in the wake of the incident.

The new Maples Care Home in Randlay is set to officially open next month.

Vandals caused significant and expensive damage at the new Maples Care Home in Randlay.

Zoe Doherty, customer focus lead at the Maples, said the incident was hugely frustrating and upsetting for staff as they work to get the home ready to open.

The home had been set to host its official opening next month and to welcome residents from June.

Ms Doherty said that they had found obscene graffiti, that expensive specialist mattresses and bedding had been slashed using a knife, flooring had been damaged and expanding foam had been sprayed throughout the home.

Vandals caused significant and expensive damage at the new Maples Care Home in Randlay.

Vandals caused significant and expensive damage at the new Maples Care Home in Randlay.

She said that nothing had been taken, and it appeared that it was just mindless vandalism, with those responsible leaning a fence panel against the building to get up and gain access.

"It is really disappointing and now we have got a race to get it ready," she added.

The home will eventually look after up to 70 people, and will also create a number of jobs in the area.

Vandals caused significant and expensive damage at the new Maples Care Home in Randlay.

Vandals caused significant and expensive damage at the new Maples Care Home in Randlay.

Phil Roberts, Police Community Support Officer for Telford, and part of the Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team, appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: "Earlier this week we had an incident reported to us stating that the new care home in Randlay has been broken into and vandalised.

"This care home will be used by elderly people and people who are suffering from dementia. Specialist equipment for the residents has been damaged and will cost thousands of pounds to replace.

"There has been graffiti sprayed on the walls and mindless vandalism with damage to doors, windows and other electrical equipment.

"The care home is due to open in a couple of weeks but with this damage being caused then this may not be the case. The time will now have to be put in to put the damage right but as well as this, the cost that the repairs and replacement of equipment means further delays affecting the support that the residents will get.