Smash and grab raid at Leominster industrial estate

Cobnash Industrial Estate. Photo: Google.

Officers say a vehicle was driven across a field near Leominster late on Sunday night and into the Cobnash Industrial Estate before burglars broke into industrial units.

A spokesman for the local policing team covering the Leominster area said they are appealing for any information or witnesses.

He said: "On Sunday (23) between the hours of 11pm and midnight, a vehicle has entered a field off the A4110 on the Shirlheath side of Kingsland.

"This vehicle has driven across the field to the hedgerow of Cobnash Industrial Estate, whereby offenders have proceeded to break into a number of units.

"Due to the location and the size of the items stolen, a large vehicle or a trailer would have to have been involved to remove the items."

Officers say the items stolen include wheel balancing equipment, diagnostic equipment, a diesel pressure washer, a welder and Milwauke hand tools.

The police spokesman asked anyone who was in the area between these times and may have seen or heard anything to get in contact at leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting SAAB ref – 00070_I 24042023

"If you happened to be in the area around the specified times, we are also asking for any dashcam footage from passing motorists. If anyone is offered any type of the equipment to purchase please also get in touch.