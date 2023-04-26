Five arrests in operation targetting Telford shoplifters

An operation seeking to target shoplifters saw five arrested in Telford last week

On Tuesday, April, 19, and Wednesday, April 20, officers from Telford Rural and Business Crime, assisted by local policing teams, conducted an operation targetting shoplifters in Telford Town Centre and the surrounding retail parks.

As a result, police made five arrests and issued two fixed penalty tickets for offences committed.

Police say three suspects were arrested and remanded into custody for offences included theft, prison recall and failure to attend court warrants.

One was charged and bailed to court for theft and drug offences, while another was released on bail for further enquiries relating to a number of thefts.

Anyone with information about similar incidents, is asked to contact PC Berwyn Pratt by emailing berwyn.pratt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk