Police said the incident had taken place in Brookside.

Katy Balaam, Police Community Support Officer for Brookside in Telford, said that the incident had take place in Brereton off Brookside Avenue.

She urged people to report any incidents to police online.

She said: "We have been made aware of a white van on Wednesday, April 19, driving at approximately 11.15am in Brereton.

"The occupants of the vehicle were seen to be taking photos and then drove off."