Police warning over attempts made to get into cars parked on Telford streets

PC James Fox, from St Georges in Telford, said that two people had been seen trying door handles on the vehicles – with the aim of stealing the contents.

He said there had been a "series of vehicle offences in St Georges in the early hours of Thursday, April 20".

He said: "It has been reported that two people are walking along residential streets trying the car door handles on vehicles, the aim for them is to gain access to an unlocked vehicle to steal valuables from inside."