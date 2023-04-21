Notification Settings

Police warning over attempts made to get into cars parked on Telford streets

By Dominic Robertson

Police have issued a warning after people have been seen trying to get into cars parked on residential streets.

Police said two people had been seen in the early hours in St Georges, Telford.
PC James Fox, from St Georges in Telford, said that two people had been seen trying door handles on the vehicles – with the aim of stealing the contents.

He said there had been a "series of vehicle offences in St Georges in the early hours of Thursday, April 20".

He said: "It has been reported that two people are walking along residential streets trying the car door handles on vehicles, the aim for them is to gain access to an unlocked vehicle to steal valuables from inside."

He urged people to be vigilant in ensuring they lock their cars and said the matter was being investigated.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

