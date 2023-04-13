Police traffic speed checks in Telford find driver average is UNDER the limit

Police carrying out speed checks. Photo: Wellington West and Rural SNT.

Officers from the policing teams covering Wellington North and in the Shawbirch area were out with speed guns on Thursday morning.

Police officer Simon Webb, from the local policing team covering Wellington North, said: "This morning officers from Wellington North safer neighbourhood team conducted a speed survey on Station road, Admaston.

"We’re pleased to say that the average speed was 25.95mph in a 30mph limit.

"Another a survey was completed on the B5063, the average speed was 32.71mph in a 40mph limit."

But he added: "We will be conducting more speed surveys and enforcement in the future."

PCSO Evie Dunkley, of Wellington West and Rural team, said they had also been out between Shawbirch and High Ercall where there are concerns over speeding.

"This morning local safer neighbourhood officers have done a speed survey between Shawbirch and High Ercall after speeding concerns," said PCSO Dunkley.

"We're happy to say that in the 40mph zone, the average speed was 32.71mph.