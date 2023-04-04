Woman arrested on suspicion of spitting in police officer's face

Officers from North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood's Team arrested the woman in on Monday evening on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
While being arrested she "became aggressive and spat in the officer's face", said a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said.
The woman was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
As of Tuesday morning, the suspect remained in custody and was awaiting interview.