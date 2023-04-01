Drugged-up Telford thief caught driving on busy carriageway after taking cocaine is jailed

The A442 Queensway, Telford. Picture: Google

Alex Bull, aged 37, was caught in a Citroen Picasso on the A442 Queensway, Stirchley, Telford, on June 6 last year.

A test found he had 688 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - in his system. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

Bull, of Catherton, Stirchley, Telford, had no valid driving licence or insurance when he was caught.

He was also at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to be sentenced for a string of thefts committed between September last year and this March at Co-op in Stirchley and Shifnal and Home Bargains in Donnington. He stole goods worth £288.65 from Co-op stores and items worth £164.83 from Home Bargains.

Bull pleaded guilty to driving with a controlled drug in his system above the specified limit, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and six thefts.

He was jailed for 21 weeks due to his "flagrant disregard of court orders". Bull was also banned from driving for three years.