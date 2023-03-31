Sound police work sees arrest of suspect and stolen goods returned to Shrewsbury HMV

Officers in Shrewsbury say they arrested a suspect and managed to return stolen property to the branch of the games and music store in the town's Darwin Shopping Centre.
A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police said: "After a thorough investigation into a theft at HMV in Shrewsbury, PC Taylor was able to return the stolen property back to the store."
The spokesman added: "The suspect was arrested and has been charged to court for the offence."
