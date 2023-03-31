Notification Settings

Sound police work sees arrest of suspect and stolen goods returned to Shrewsbury HMV

By David Tooley

Some sound policing went into returning stolen property to the Shrewsbury branch of HMV.

Picture: Shrewsbury Police
Picture: Shrewsbury Police

Officers in Shrewsbury say they arrested a suspect and managed to return stolen property to the branch of the games and music store in the town's Darwin Shopping Centre.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police said: "After a thorough investigation into a theft at HMV in Shrewsbury, PC Taylor was able to return the stolen property back to the store."

The spokesman added: "The suspect was arrested and has been charged to court for the offence."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

