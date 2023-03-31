Scouts find pistol stashed in a hedge during litter pick

The air pistol found in Kidderminster

The Scouts alerted the police after finding the air pistol in the hedge.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted last night: "This air pistol handed in to us after being found in a hedge by Scouts doing a litter pick in Kidderminster.

"Please dispose of air weapons responsibly, such as handing into a police station for disposal."

It was a busy day for North Worcestershire Police yesterday after being called to a fire at 9.30am which led to the discovery of a cannabis farm.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "A male was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis after a large cannabis farm was discovered on Mill Street #Kidderminster