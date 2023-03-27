'Most persistent criminals' targeted in week of action by West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police are engaging in a week of action to catch a number of criminals

West Mercia Police is undertaking a force-wide week of action, called 'Operation Justice', to target individuals persistent in their criminality and who create the most harm among communities.

The force said the operation would target individuals wanted for crimes such as burglary and anti-social behaviour and also see increased police activity and continual updates during the week, which started on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “This will include arresting a number of individuals who are wanted for crimes such as burglary, drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“Operation Justice will mean increased police activity at various times as suspects are taken into custody.

“We will be providing further updates throughout the week about the progress of the operation and will share images when we have them, of any items seized such as drugs, knives and stolen items.

“At the end of the week, we will also provide a summary of the outcomes as a result of the operation including arrests made and anticipated future court appearances.

“Operation Justice aims to track down those suspects who thought that they may have evaded prosecution, those who have gone to ground and those who continue to blight local communities with their unacceptable anti-social behaviour.”