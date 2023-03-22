Police stop banned drug driver with no insurance on M54 in Telford

West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit in Shropshire said the car was seized by their team in Wellington and a court date awaits the driver.
A police spokesman said: "In Wellington, this driver was caught disqualified driving, no insurance and drug driving on the M54.
"Arrested, car seized and court awaits."
