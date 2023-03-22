Notification Settings

Police stop banned drug driver with no insurance on M54 in Telford

By David Tooley

A person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on the M54 in Telford.

Picture: @OPUShropshire

West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit in Shropshire said the car was seized by their team in Wellington and a court date awaits the driver.

A police spokesman said: "In Wellington, this driver was caught disqualified driving, no insurance and drug driving on the M54.

"Arrested, car seized and court awaits."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

