Police appeal for info after BMW stolen in Oswestry burglary

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was stolen in a burglary in Oswestry.

The burglary took place on Aston Way, Oswestry. Photo: Google
West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Oswestry on Wednesday, February 22.

According to officers, a number of offenders broke into a property in Aston Way and took keys to a white BMW 1 Series before using the keys to make off with the vehicle.

In a statement, a spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary, has any information about it, or has CCTV or video doorbell footage of the white BMW between February 21 and 22."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Detective Constable Adrian Davies on adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

