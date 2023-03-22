Police appeal for info after BMW stolen in Oswestry burglary

The burglary took place on Aston Way, Oswestry. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Oswestry on Wednesday, February 22.

According to officers, a number of offenders broke into a property in Aston Way and took keys to a white BMW 1 Series before using the keys to make off with the vehicle.

In a statement, a spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary, has any information about it, or has CCTV or video doorbell footage of the white BMW between February 21 and 22."