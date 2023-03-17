Police want public's help in Bridgnorth to crack down on bad drivers

Officers are asking concerned members of the public to report key details so they can tackle the issue.

They are even ready to take dashcam footage from people to help them in their inquiries.

Sgt Kate Øen, of Shropshire police, said: "We know that anti-social driving is a key concern for members of the Bridgnorth community.

"As the weather improves we anticipate more reports of anti-social driving."

Sgt Øen wants members of the public to help police target the bad drivers by letting them know when and where they see it.

"To make a difference we will need registration plate numbers, colour and make of vehicle, where the vehicles were seen and when," Sgt Øen added.