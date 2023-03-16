Cross-border criminals targeted in major police operation after thefts from vehicles

Picture: North Wales Police

Officers from the forces covering North Wales, West Mercia, Dyfed Powys, and Cheshire teamed up on Tuesday evening with drones, dogs and local policing teams from the area, under the banner of Operation Blue Vision.

The high-visibility response was a follow-up to an increase in the number of reports of vehicles being broken into, car key burglaries and the theft of tools in rural border areas including North Wales, Cheshire and West Mercia.

A large number of stop checks were made on vehicles capable of carrying tools and equipment travelling in areas of Wrexham Rural, Chirk, Oswestry and Welshpool on the A483, A5 and A458 in a bid to disrupt criminals using the borders to commit crime.

Those who were stopped were made aware of the operation and the recent criminal activity in the area and asked to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

Sergeant Pete Evans of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “Operation Blue Vision was a chance to highlight the work that goes on to tackle cross-border criminality with our colleagues in Dyfed Powys Police, Cheshire Constabulary and West Mercia Police.

“I hope it has sent out a clear message that by working together as one team, our borders are not a place to hide, and we will pursue those engaging in criminality.

“These types of operations will continue over the coming months, so don’t be surprised if you are stopped.