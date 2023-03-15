Notification Settings

Bridgnorth drink driver caught more than twice the limit faces road ban

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was more than twice the legal alcohol limit on a busy road has been banned from driving.

Old Worcester Road in Bridgnorth. Picture: Google
Old Worcester Road in Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

Paul Ellis, aged 56, was caught behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo on Old Worcester Road, Bridgnorth, on February 17 this year.

A breath test found he had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Ellis, of Orchard Site, Rindleford, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and failing to surrender to bail.

He was banned from driving for 26 months and handed a 12-month community order, which includes an obligation to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

