Bridgnorth drink driver caught more than twice the limit faces road ban

Old Worcester Road in Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

Paul Ellis, aged 56, was caught behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo on Old Worcester Road, Bridgnorth, on February 17 this year.

A breath test found he had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Ellis, of Orchard Site, Rindleford, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and failing to surrender to bail.