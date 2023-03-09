More bleed control kits arrive in Newport thanks to fundraising success

Bleed kits have been handed out to venues across Newport. In picture: Ben Boxley from The Barley

Sixteen bleed control kits have now landed in Newport after a fundraiser to provide the lifesaving equipment raised almost £1,400.

Newport town and borough councillor Peter Scott launched the campaign to raise money after a member of the public pointed out there wasn't a single kit in the town.

The kits, which include tourniquets, bandages and gels, could prevent people from bleeding to death while paramedics get to the scene of an injury.

They are scattered across the town, in venues along the high street as well as outside of town - from Tibberton to the Red House in Lilleshall.

The venues have linked up with the ambulance service, so they are able to direct those who need them to the nearest location.

During the campaign, the town saw a visit from Lynne Baird in February, who set up the Daniel Baird Foundation in memory of her 26-year-old son after he was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in July 2017.

Lynne visited the Navy Club in Newport on Valentine's Day to explain the use and the importance of bleed control packs.

The crowdfunder, aiming to raise enough money to buy six packs, astounded the organiser, Councillor Scott.

Mr Scott said: "I'm very, very pleased with the fundraising, it's been very successful.

"Hopefully we never have to use them, but 16 lives have been saved across the country in the last couple of years because of these kits.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed, everyone who has taken a kit in, and to Rebecca Anthony who raised it with me in the first place."