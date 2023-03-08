Man accused of murdering woman, 22, in crash to remain in custody until trial

Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Stephen McHugh is accused of killing 22-year-old Rebecca Steer in a crash in Willow Street, Oswestry, in the early hours of October 9 last year. He appeared at Stafford Crown Court today via video link from prison in Manchester for a pre-trial review hearing.

Miss Steer, of Llanymynech, was hit by a Volvo outside the Grill Out takeaway shortly before 3am. A second pedestrian, Kyle Roberts, was seriously injured in the incident.

McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Oswestry, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Miss Steer and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Roberts.

Judge Kristina Montgomery ordered for a defence statement to be served by 4pm tomorrow.

Further discussions are due to take place between McHugh's lawyer and the prosecution ahead of a trial next month.