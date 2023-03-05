Notification Settings

Police warning to car owners in Shropshire over thieves that 'try their luck' on driveways

By David Tooley

Police say they are often seeing footage of criminals trying their luck on driveways to see if cars are unlocked.

Officers in Telford say cars that have fold-in wing mirrors can be a give-away to thieves looking for vehicles to steal.

PCSO Susan Tindale, of the police team in Ketley & Oakengates, said: "We often see footage of criminals trying their luck on driveways to see if a car is unlocked.

"One of the tell tale signs of an unlocked car is unfolded wing mirrors.

"If this is a feature on your car, then just make sure your car is locked if your mirrors are down."

PCSO Tindale added: "We patrol in the small hours seeking to prevent this crime and catch those involved. A quick double check from you, and removing valuables, helps reduce the chance of being a victim."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

