Police warning to car owners in Shropshire over thieves that 'try their luck' on driveways

Officers in Telford say cars that have fold-in wing mirrors can be a give-away to thieves looking for vehicles to steal.

PCSO Susan Tindale, of the police team in Ketley & Oakengates, said: "We often see footage of criminals trying their luck on driveways to see if a car is unlocked.

"One of the tell tale signs of an unlocked car is unfolded wing mirrors.

"If this is a feature on your car, then just make sure your car is locked if your mirrors are down."