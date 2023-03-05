£1,000 penalty for BMW driver doing more than 100mph on town's bypass

Michael Grey drove at 106mph along the Newtown bypass

Michael Grey, from York Road in Shrewsbury, was caught by police charging along the Newtown bypass on August 29 last year.

The 55-year was at the wheel of a BMW M5 when an officer from Dyfed-Powys Police using a speed laser measured his speed as 106mph at 3.58pm.

Grey, who admitted speeding and apologised to Llanelli Magistrates' Court, was fined £600 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £264 surcharge, leaving him needing to pay a total of £1,014.