Police appeal after youths spotted looking through outbuildings

Police have alerted residents after youths were spotted looking through car windows and outbuildings in Coalbrookdale

In the early hours of Friday, March 3, Police say three youths were seen acting suspiciously on Paradise in Coalbrookdale, near Ironbridge.

Officers have asked residents in the area to be on the lookout after a member of the public spotted the youths looking through outbuildings and car windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online at westmercia.police.uk or by emailing the local policing team at coi.snt@westmercia.police.uk.