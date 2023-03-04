Notification Settings

Police appeal after youths spotted looking through outbuildings

By Megan Jones

Police have alerted residents to be on the lookout after youths were spotted looking through car windows and outbuildings in Telford.

In the early hours of Friday, March 3, Police say three youths were seen acting suspiciously on Paradise in Coalbrookdale, near Ironbridge.

Officers have asked residents in the area to be on the lookout after a member of the public spotted the youths looking through outbuildings and car windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online at westmercia.police.uk or by emailing the local policing team at coi.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

