Police appeal after valuable mowers stolen

Police in south Shropshire appealing for information following two break-ins near Ludlow

Officers have said two sit-on lawnmowers have been taken from the Ludlow area within the last week.

The first, taken between 10pm on Monday, February 27 and 7am on Tuesday, February 28, was taken from a secure outbuilding in the Cleedownton area.

The offender or offenders cut a padlock to gain access and remove the lawnmower. Fortunately, police say, this mower has since been recovered.

The second mower, valued at approximately £4,000, was reported as stolen from an outbuilding in Ledwyche. It is also believed to have been taken within the last week.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the thefts or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

Information can be passed on to officers online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00071_I_28022023 for Cleedownton and 00125_I_04032023 for Ledwyche.