Drink driver fined and banned after being caught almost three times the limit

Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Sarah Clark, of Mortimer Drive, Ludlow, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the B4362 in Orleton, near the Shropshire/Herefordshire border.

A breath test found she had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Clark, aged 58, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.