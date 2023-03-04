Notification Settings

Drink driver fined and banned after being caught almost three times the limit

By Nick HumphreysLudlowCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was caught almost three times the limit on a B-road has been banned from the road.

Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Sarah Clark, of Mortimer Drive, Ludlow, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the B4362 in Orleton, near the Shropshire/Herefordshire border.

A breath test found she had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Clark, aged 58, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Magistrates fined her £150 and banned her from driving for two years. She was also made subject of a 12-month community order with a requirement to do 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

