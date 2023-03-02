Motorcyclist who ran away from paramedics after being arrested admits 'stupid' behaviour

Welshpool Magistrates Court heard how Hugh Gardiner-Hill covered his ears when being spoken to by police

Welshpool Magistrates' Court heard how 24-year-old Hugh Gardiner-Hill was stopped by police after he was seen overtaking a car as he rode through a red light in Llanfair Road, Newtown, on December 4 last year.

The court heard how his eyes were glazed. He refused to provide a specimen for analysis, was arrested and taken to the town's police station where he requested medical attention, complaining of chest pains.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said that at the police station, Gardiner-Hill covered his ears and spoke over an officer before an ambulance crew took him to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. She then told the court he ran away from paramedics.

Representing himself via video link, Gardiner-Hill apologised for wasting the court's time and said he didn't realise he was over the drink-drive limit.

"I had one pint of Hob Goblin after work at Bettws Hall," he said, before explaining that he has a medical condition and hardly drinks now.

He told the court he skipped the temporary lights as he was in a lot of pain and there were no street lights along that stretch of Llanfair Road.

"I was trying to get to street lights to see if I was OK," said an emotional Gardiner-Hill.

Probation officer Julian Davies said Gardiner-Hill told him he wanted to get into the light to inspect his injuries sustained in his earlier crash.

Mr Davies also told the court the defendant explained how he was scared when he took the roadside breath test and became agitated in custody "due to realisation he was over the drink-drive limit". He went on to say that the 24-year-old had some "naivety about the process about providing a breath sample".

"Looking back he 100 per cent regrets his actions and will never do anything like that again," he added. The defendant also said he regretted being in this situation, admitting his behaviour had been "stupid".

Now living in Wandsworth, London, he said he had quit his previous job as a chef and had now started an office role.

After admitting failure to provide a specimen for analysis, Gardiner-Hill was fined £409 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £164 as well as £85 costs. He was also banned from the road for two years, although that can be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a drink-drive awareness course by July 2024.