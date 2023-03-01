Man accused of failing to stop after Shropshire crash which killed 'gentle giant' to face trial

Floral tributes which were left at the scene for Will Rogers, 26, inset

Christopher Carloman, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court facing charges relating to Will Rogers, a 26-year-old agricultural worker who was hit by a vehicle on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, on April 30 last year.

Carloman, of Blakemore, Brookside, Telford, is accused of being behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was involved in a collision which caused injury to Mr Rogers, who died at the scene.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident, but not guilty to failing to stop. He will now face trial over the failure to stop charge.

District Judge Ian Strongman adjourned the case for a management hearing on April 17. No trial date has been provisionally set. Carloman was granted unconditional bail.

Tributes poured in for Mr Rogers after his death. A tractor procession was held at his funeral, and a rugby match between his two former clubs, Bridgnorth and Ludlow, was held in his honour and attended by hundreds.

His mum, Mandy Oliver, said: “Will was a gentle giant. He was well mannered and never had a bad word to say about anybody.