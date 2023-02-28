Notification Settings

Police investigating after report man was sexually assaulted near a football club by male suspect

Published:

Police have confirmed they have launched an investigation following a report of a sexual assault in the Penycae area.

Picture: North Wales Police
Shortly before 1am on Wednesday, February 22nd, officers received a report that a man had been sexually assaulted near to a football club by a male suspect.

North Wales Police emphasised that "no children or females were involved in the incident" and that no further incidents of this nature have been reported to them "prior or since."

Wrexham Rural Inspector Matt Subacchi said: “I am aware of ongoing concerns within the community in Penycae following an incident of sexual assault that is reported to have taken place last Wednesday.

“I have tasked my officers to patrol the area to offer reassurance as we continue to thoroughly investigate this incident that is being treated very seriously.

“I understand local frustrations in relation to limited information released during investigations of this nature, but we must consider how any information shared could affect our ability to investigate and establish the full circumstances of a report - whilst protecting the victim and the public, and the investigation itself.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please get in touch with us on 101, or via the website, quoting reference number 23000153566.’’

News

