Stalker phoned woman 53 times in a day and turned up at home and work of another

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Iwan Jones, aged 34, stalked a woman between January 13 and May 24 last year, sending messages, calling numerous times and going to her home and work.

Then, on June 30, Jones phoned another woman again and again, before later attempting to follow her on Instagram.

Jones, of Parc-Yr-Onnen, Llanfair Caereinion, near Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to one count of stalking and another of harassment.