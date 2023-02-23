Shrewsbury drug dealer had bags of cocaine in BMW and £10,000 in dirty money at home

Peter Medlicott, aged 31, was stopped by police in Shrewsbury, who found in his £16,000 car 20 grammes of the Class A drug worth £2,800 on February 26, 2021.

He was arrested and officers searched his home in Pankhurst Way, Belvidere, Shrewsbury. There they found £10,000 in cash, £3,500 worth of cocaine and designer clothes worth £4,000. The drugs had been split up professionally into bags.

Nigel Stelling, prosecuting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said Medlicott played "a significant role" as he was selling the drug directly to users.

Medlicott previously pleaded guilty to the offence of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply in March last year. He had no previous convictions.

Debra White, mitigating, said although he had no formal diagnosis, Medlicott showed signs of autism or ADHD, and struggled with communication and anxiety issues.

However, Recorder Anthony Warner said: "These things did not just happen by themselves. He allowed them to happen."

Ms White added that Medlicott has led a law-abiding life before and after his conviction, and that his best mitigation was his early guilty plea.

Recorder Warner said that he was prepared to accept that Medlicott presented as someone who possibly had autism and communication issues, but told him: "Unfortunately none of that stopped you from engaging with what you were engaging in."

He jailed Medlicott for three years. It is expected he will serve half of the sentence in custody before being released on licence.