Appeal after car stolen in overnight home burglary

Published:

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in a burglary.

The home was targeted shortly after midnight on Thursday

West Mercia Police say a property in Churchfields, St Martins near Gobowen was accessed in the early hours of Thursday.

Between 12.10am and 12.40am, the offender or offenders took keys to a white, Seat Leon Cupra estate from the house and took off in the vehicle.

Officers say a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf had been spotted acting suspiciously in the Gobowen area.

They are now appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the police by phoning 101, or going to the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 00016_I_23022023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111, or going online to crimestoppers-uk.org.

