Woman accused of vandalising 29 cars in one day - then fails to appear at court

By David StubbingsCrimePublished:

A woman stands accused of damaging 29 cars in one day.

Ellen Gallear was due to appear at court last week to face 33 charges
In total Ellen Gallear faces 33 charges, with all but four of them being causing criminal damage of less than £5,000.

The 27-year-old, of Lilac Avenue in Cannock, is accused of damaging the cars - 28 of them in Cannock and one in Huntington - on October 27 last year. They are:

  • Mini - £480 worth of damage

  • Ford Fiesta - unknown value of damage

  • Fiat Punto - £789 worth of damage

  • Honda Jazz - £700 worth of damage

  • Audi Q5 - unknown value of damage

  • Peugeot 3008 - unknown value of damage

  • Renault Megane - unknown value of damage

  • Toyota Aygo - unknown value of damage

  • Vauxhall Astra - unknown value of damage

  • VW Golf - £2,000 worth of damage

  • VW Polo - £2,500 worth of damage

  • Jaguar F Pace - £358 worth of damage

  • Mercedes C Class - £480 worth of damage

  • Ford Focus - unknown value of damage

  • Mercedes A Class - unknown value of damage

  • Citroen C3 - unknown value of damage

  • Suzuki Vitara - £525 worth of damage

  • Skoda Fabia - £2,000 worth of damage

  • Kia Rio - unknown value of damage

  • Nissan Micra - unknown value of damage

  • Renault Megane - £1,000 worth of damage

  • Skoda Superb - unknown value of damage

  • Peugeot 3008 - unknown value of damage

  • Mercedes CLA - unknown value of damage

  • Audi A3 - unknown value of damage

  • Ford Mondeo - unknown value of damage

  • Nissan Qashqai - unknown value of damage

  • Fiat 500 - £700 worth of damage

  • Fiat 500 - £600 worth of damage

She's also accused of assaulting a police officer at her home address on the same day.

In another set of charges, Gallear is also accused of twice making off from a petrol station without paying.

One dates back to August 29 last year at Longford Filling Station in Watling Street, Cannock, where she allegedly drove off without paying for fuel worth £39.62. A few days later, on September 5, at the same forecourt she allegedly drove away after filling a vehicle up with £25.15-worth of fuel.

A last charge of common assault also relates to the petrol station in Watling Street on September 6 last year.

Gallear was due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, but an arrest warrant without bail was issued after she failed to appear.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

