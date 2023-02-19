Woman accused of vandalising 29 cars in one day - then fails to appear at court

Ellen Gallear was due to appear at court last week to face 33 charges

In total Ellen Gallear faces 33 charges, with all but four of them being causing criminal damage of less than £5,000.

The 27-year-old, of Lilac Avenue in Cannock, is accused of damaging the cars - 28 of them in Cannock and one in Huntington - on October 27 last year. They are:

Mini - £480 worth of damage

Ford Fiesta - unknown value of damage

Fiat Punto - £789 worth of damage

Honda Jazz - £700 worth of damage

Audi Q5 - unknown value of damage

Peugeot 3008 - unknown value of damage

Renault Megane - unknown value of damage

Toyota Aygo - unknown value of damage

Vauxhall Astra - unknown value of damage

VW Golf - £2,000 worth of damage

VW Polo - £2,500 worth of damage

Jaguar F Pace - £358 worth of damage

Mercedes C Class - £480 worth of damage

Ford Focus - unknown value of damage

Mercedes A Class - unknown value of damage

Citroen C3 - unknown value of damage

Suzuki Vitara - £525 worth of damage

Skoda Fabia - £2,000 worth of damage

Kia Rio - unknown value of damage

Nissan Micra - unknown value of damage

Renault Megane - £1,000 worth of damage

Skoda Superb - unknown value of damage

Peugeot 3008 - unknown value of damage

Mercedes CLA - unknown value of damage

Audi A3 - unknown value of damage

Ford Mondeo - unknown value of damage

Nissan Qashqai - unknown value of damage

Fiat 500 - £700 worth of damage

Fiat 500 - £600 worth of damage

She's also accused of assaulting a police officer at her home address on the same day.

In another set of charges, Gallear is also accused of twice making off from a petrol station without paying.

One dates back to August 29 last year at Longford Filling Station in Watling Street, Cannock, where she allegedly drove off without paying for fuel worth £39.62. A few days later, on September 5, at the same forecourt she allegedly drove away after filling a vehicle up with £25.15-worth of fuel.

A last charge of common assault also relates to the petrol station in Watling Street on September 6 last year.